GLEIF names Alayande as non-executive director

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) has appointed Folarin Alayande, as a non-executive director to the GLEIF board.

Alayande is an international development economist, technology investor and financial services executive.

The foundation said Alayande has a track record spanning over two decades and will bring his wealth of expertise in corporate transformation, digital technologies and finance to bear on the board.

Educated at The London School of Economics in finance and accounting, Alayande has held leadership roles at Accenture and served as the chief strategy officer of FBN Holdings plc.

He has also served in Nigeria’s presidency as a senior special assistant to the president on economic recovery and coordinator of the economic plan implementation unit.

Alayande is currently vice president, public sector, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Mastercard.

Asides Alayande, the GLEIF also made three additional appointments to its board of directors.

“These new members bring diverse expertise from various sectors and markets, further enriching the strategic vision and governance of the organisation.

“We warmly welcome the talent and experience that these new members bring to the organisation,” said T. Dessa Glasser, chair of the GLEIF board.