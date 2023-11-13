Girl Enterprise Day launched to empower female entrepreneurs

In its efforts to change the narrative for many young girls in underserved African communities, Sheevolution Africa, a non-profit organisation has partnered with Bankly, a lifestyle banking platform to empower young girls to become next-generation entrepreneurs.

Jadesola James-Omitiran, executive director of Sheevolution Africa expressed delight to have collaborated with Bankly to introduce ‘Girl Enterprise Day’.

“This event symbolises our commitment to inspire and empower the next generation of female entrepreneurs in Africa, aligning perfectly with the mission of the International Day of the Girl Child to promote girls’ rights and empowerment,” Omitiran said.

Tomi Majekodunmi, chief executive officer of Bankly, speaking at the occasion expressed the firm’s dedication to supporting young entrepreneurs and fostering financial independence among girls.

“We take immense pride in partnering with Sheevolution Africa on the ‘Girl Enterprise Day’ to help young girls in Africa achieve their entrepreneurial aspirations,” Majekodunmi said.

Sheevolution Africa recently launched the maiden edition of its “Girl Enterprise Day – Economic Empowerment for the African Girl”, in honour of the International Day of the Girl Child.

This 2023 edition launched in partnership with Bankly provided micro business grants, financial inclusion access, and business funding readiness evaluation for the girls.

The one-day event was meticulously curated to equip young girls with the tools, thinking, and thrust required to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. To equip the girls mentally, Majekodunmi held a business masterclass with a panel discussion anchored by accomplished entrepreneurs to expose the young entrepreneurs to the realities of doing business.

In addition, there was the notable business pitch competition, where over 25 girls from underserved communities, who had received rigorous business ideation, planning, and development training from Sheevolution Africa’s elite faculty had the unique opportunity to pitch their business ideas.

The girls were each awarded micro-grants of up to N60,000 from Bankly to facilitate their nascent entrepreneurial journeys as well as radically shift their socioeconomic realities.

The “Girl Enterprise Day” is underpinned by Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 8, 10, and 17, and it signifies a significant step in advancing these goals.

By empowering young girls from underserved communities to become economically independent, Sheevolution Africa and Bankly are contributing to the creation of a just and equitable world.

Esther, a 17-year girl from a family of five that lives in Lagos, said the Sheevolution initiative has helped her overcome her low esteemed challenges.

“Before now I was a shy person, with low self-esteem challenges, I couldn’t in front of a crowd to talk.

But the Sheevolution classes brought out the best version of myself, and I learned leadership skills that changed my life,” she said.

Faridat, an 18–year ex-student of Wesley College said, “I joined Sheevolution when I was in secondary school. The classes have taught me how to be a problem solver. Sheevolution initiative has really inspired me.”