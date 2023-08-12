Wema Bank partners PAU, Master Card to train female entrepreneurs

Wema Bank, on Friday, announced a strategic partnership with the Entrepreneurial Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University (EDC) and Master Card, to support and train 10,000 young women in various businesses and vocations.

This was disclosed at an event tagged: “Transforming Nigerian Youth Programme,” held at Wema Bank headquarters in Marina, Lagos.

Tunde Mabawonku, executive director, retail and digital business at Wema Bank, addressing an audience at the event, described the partnership as an inception of a powerful collaboration that will positively impact young Nigerian women between the ages of 18 and 35 years.

According to the ED, the partnership would drive inclusivity, advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), foster legitimate job opportunities for our vibrant youth, and catalyse change in the lives of individuals, enterprises, and families nationwide.

“With great pride, we embrace the role of architects in this initiative, igniting a spark that promises to set a journey of growth and progress into motion,” said Mabawonku.

Speaking also, Ayodele Olojede, divisional head, retail and small and medium enterprise (SME), at Wema Bank, said the collaboration would empower female customers by enhancing their skills, unleashing their potential, boosting employability, and ultimately equipping them to become successful entrepreneurs in their right.

Read also: How Nigerian architect earned coveted Cambridge award

“Through this alliance, 10,000 female business owners who are valued customers of Wema Bank will receive complimentary training from seasoned professionals, courtesy of Pan-Atlantic University’s Entrepreneurial Development Centre.

“Among these, 50 individuals will earn the prestigious opportunity to become certified Business Development Support Providers (BDSPs) through SMEDAN. Moreover, in our commitment to nurturing exceptional entrepreneurs, we are pleased to provide grants and seed funding of up to N500,000 each, enabling them to translate their learning into tangible business success.

“As pioneers of this transformative capacity-building initiative, we are eager to witness the remarkable positive changes that will emerge from this programme.”

She said has over the years championed a rewarding banking experience for its valued customers. Our unwavering commitment to inclusivity has led to the establishment of SARA, our dedicated proposition for women, designed to provide robust solutions and cultivate a supportive community,” she added.

Nneka Okekerau, a director at Enterprise Development Centre, Pan African University, said the training was not discriminatory, as entrepreneurs in creative, digital and agribusiness sectors were eligible to apply.

The two-month training comes with a grant of N500,000 seed fund from Wema Bank for beneficiaries whose business plans at the end of the training are adjudged best. They will also be assisted in business registration, logo and web design, among other aids.