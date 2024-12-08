Ghana shining example of democracy, says Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, has congratulated Ghana’s President-elect, John Mahama, on his recent electoral victory. Fayemi, who also served as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, praised Ghana’s political process as a shining example of democracy in Africa.

Fayemi’s congratulatory message was not limited to Mahama alone. He also commended Mahamudu Bawumia, the incumbent New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, for his gracious concession speech. According to Fayemi, Bawumia’s acceptance of the electoral outcome in the spirit of peace and national unity exemplifies the very best of African political leadership.

Fayemi described Mahama’s victory as a testament to the trust and confidence the Ghanaian people have in his leadership. He urged African politicians to draw lessons from Ghana’s example, emphasizing the importance of respecting the will of the electorate and allowing democratic institutions to function independently.

Fayemi’s statement was not just a congratulatory message, but a call to action for African politicians. He encouraged them to emulate the conduct of both Mahama and Bawumia, stating that their actions have deepened Ghana’s democratic culture and solidified its position as a beacon of hope for Africa.

