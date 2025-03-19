…for MSc and PhD programs
The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, will grant fully-funded scholarships to Nigerian students to pursue a Masters or PhD in Metallurgical Engineering and Food Chemistry at Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and Benue state university, Makurdi (BSUM).
The funding will cover two years for the Master’s and up to three years for the PhD degree.
The goal of the scholarship is to promote strong, internationally oriented higher education systems in Sub-Saharan Africa with the capacity to contribute to sustainable development.
The scholarship recipients will have their tuition, study and research allowance, thesis publishing costs as well as travel allowance and health insurance covered.
Eligibility requirements
- Master’s programme applicants: This is open to graduates and postgraduates from Sub-Saharan Africa who hold a first academic degree.
- Doctoral programme applicants: Available to Master’s degree holders intending to pursue a PhD in their home country (In-country scholarships) or in another sub-saharan African country (In-region scholarships).
- Diverse participation: Female candidates and individuals from less privileged regions or groups are strongly encouraged to apply for the programme.
Selection process
The selection process is specific to each degree program. Applicants are advised to consult the relevant call for applications for detailed information.
Application procedures may vary depending on the region and host institution. Specific guidelines for each host institution are outlined in the respective calls for applications.
Details of each program
Here are the details of each program:
- Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Subject fields:
Master: Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
PhD: Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
- Benue State University Makurdi (BSUM), Subject fields:
Master: Food Chemistry
PhD: Food Chemistry
Application deadline
All applications must be submitted by April 9, 2025.
Applicants are encouraged to review the detailed instructions in the provided calls for applications to ensure compliance with the specific requirements of their chosen programme.
