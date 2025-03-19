…for MSc and PhD programs

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, will grant fully-funded scholarships to Nigerian students to pursue a Masters or PhD in Metallurgical Engineering and Food Chemistry at Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and Benue state university, Makurdi (BSUM).

These fields are regarded as development-related Master’s or doctoral studies for individuals who plan to pursue a career in teaching and/or research at a higher education institution in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The funding will cover two years for the Master’s and up to three years for the PhD degree.

The goal of the scholarship is to promote strong, internationally oriented higher education systems in Sub-Saharan Africa with the capacity to contribute to sustainable development.

The scholarship recipients will have their tuition, study and research allowance, thesis publishing costs as well as travel allowance and health insurance covered.

Eligibility requirements

Master’s programme applicants: This is open to graduates and postgraduates from Sub-Saharan Africa who hold a first academic degree.

Doctoral programme applicants: Available to Master’s degree holders intending to pursue a PhD in their home country (In-country scholarships) or in another sub-saharan African country (In-region scholarships).

Available to Master’s degree holders intending to pursue a PhD in their home country (In-country scholarships) or in another sub-saharan African country (In-region scholarships). Diverse participation: Female candidates and individuals from less privileged regions or groups are strongly encouraged to apply for the programme.

Selection process

The selection process is specific to each degree program. Applicants are advised to consult the relevant call for applications for detailed information.

Application procedures may vary depending on the region and host institution. Specific guidelines for each host institution are outlined in the respective calls for applications.

Details of each program

Here are the details of each program:

Application deadline

All applications must be submitted by April 9, 2025.

Applicants are encouraged to review the detailed instructions in the provided calls for applications to ensure compliance with the specific requirements of their chosen programme.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

