The Research Institute for Sustainability (RIFS) in Germany has announced a Sustainability Fellowship for mid-career professionals globally. The fellowship is the Klaus Töpfer Sustainability Fellowship 2026, offered by the Research Institute for Sustainability (RIFS) at GFZ Potsdam, Germany.

The fellowship will run in a flexible and interval-based structure for one year and will start in the first quarter of 2026. Mid-career professionals who have at least ten years of experience in sustainability-related fields are invited to apply. Their mission should be to bridge the gap between science, politics, and society.

About the Fellowship

The fellowship is named after Prof. Dr. Klaus Töpfer, the founding director of the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS), and aims to support visionary leaders from diverse backgrounds, including science, the arts, civil society, business, and politics.

It is designed to encourage transformative initiatives that address critical sustainability issues and deliver a lasting impact.

However, fellows are required to carry out their work in person at RIFS in Potsdam, actively engaging in collaborative research and initiatives.

Benefits of the Fellowship

Fellows will receive:

A monthly stipend for financial support throughout the programme. Up to €30,000 in flexible funding for travel, publications, workshops, or artistic projects.

Access to a vibrant research environment at RIFS, fostering innovation and exchange of ideas.

Who should apply

This opportunity is for accomplished professionals who meet the following criteria:

Experience: A minimum of 10 years of work in sustainability-related areas. Interdisciplinary skills: Expertise across fields such as science, policy, business, arts, or civil society. Global perspective: Significant international exposure across different countries and cultures. Innovative thinking: A proposed project addressing sustainability challenges through creative approaches.

Application process

Candidates must apply online by March 31, 2025, 23:59 CEST.

The application must be submitted in English and should include:

Letter of motivation: Applicants are to highlight their experience, ability to bridge sectors, and how they learned about the fellowship in 6,500 characters max. Project proposal: Provide a detailed outline of the project’s goals, research focus, anticipated impact, work plan, and budget requirements 15,000 characters max., plus references. Curriculum Vitae (CV): Summarize your career trajectory and top five achievements in 10,000 characters max., plus key publications. Two letters of recommendation: Include referees’ names and contact information.

Application should be sent here

A specialised selection committee, with input from external advisors, will review the applications. Fellowship recipients will be announced in late 2025.

