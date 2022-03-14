General Overseer arrested with 54 wraps of drugs at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos while on his way to a three-week crusade in Nairobi, Kenya, with 54 sticks of drugs wrapped around his body.

The preacher who has his church headquarters in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu road, Awka, Awka North LGA, Anambra state and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was arrested on Monday March 7, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy NDLEA said, “When the 54 sticks found on the General Overseer were tested, they proved positive to be cannabis.

“The clergyman confessed during the preliminary interview that he packed that quantity of illicit substance on his body to use during his three weeks crusade in Kenya”.

“On the same day, another passenger, Nnakeanyi Chukwuka King who arrived at the airport on Ethiopian Airlines flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa was intercepted during the inward clearance of passengers at the E-Arrival Hall of the MMIA.”