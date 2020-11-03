General Obasanjo’s chief press secretary dies at 85

The Uthoko Na Eze royal family and the entire Achalla community have announced the passing on of Igwe Alex Nwokedi V, the Uthoko of Achalla at 84, after a very brief illness.

Nwokedi was the chief press secretary to General Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Nigerian head of state, and also briefly served in the same role to Shehu Shagari, former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He was the chairman, Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and also the chairman, Nine Eastern States Council of Traditional Rulers.

The family in a statement described him as a charismatic journalist and distinguished civil servant who served his country faithfully and conscientiously before ascending the throne of his forefathers.

He had a stellar career in the power sector working for the National Electricity Power Authority (NEPA) and also distinguished himself in the oil industry managing group public affairs, NNPC. His board directorships include independent director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and the Anambra Broadcasting Service to mention.

A keen athlete, he served the nation as chairman of the Nigerian Cricket Association. Other national assignments include vice-chairman Nigeria Anti-apartheid Committee, chairman Anambra State Vision 2010 Committee and chairman Anambra State Stadium Corporation. He was conferred with the distinguished merit order of Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) by the Federal Government of Nigeria.