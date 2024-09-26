Genea Family Office cites life insurance in wealth planning

Abiola Adekoya, partner at Genea Family Office

Genea Family Office has highlighted the role of life insurance in estate and wealth planning.

In a recent event it hosted, the Lagos-based business advisory and wealth management firm focused on strategies for preserving and transferring wealth to future generations.

According to Abiola Adekoya, partner at Genea Family Office, the event sought to demonstrate the importance of life insurance to holistic estate planning for high-net-worth families and successful family businesses.

Adekoya stated that the initiative aligned with Genea’s Wealth Portfolio Wellness services, which offered a comprehensive approach to wealth management.

“Our focus is on tailored strategies that safeguard and grow generational wealth. In addition to wealth management, we offer services in Family Governance, Succession Planning, and Lifestyle Concierge,” Adekoya said.

Abiola Adediran, another partner at Genea Family Office, emphasised the importance of effective estate planning in mitigating risks and losses.

“This strategic approach not only preserves family wealth but also offers a tax-efficient means to secure financial legacies for future generations,” she noted.

The event also stressed advanced estate planning, with insights into how life insurance can facilitate seamless wealth transfer and long-term asset protection.