KBL Insurance expands portfolio to travel protection plan

KBL Insurance Limited has announced the launch of its new Travel Insurance to meet the needs of its customers what travel across the world.

The product is designed to provide travelers with a robust safety net, covering a wide range of risks associated with travel, including trip cancellations, medical emergencies, baggage loss, flight delays, and more.

With the increasing demand for reliable travel protection, KBL Insurance Limited is expanding its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of Nigerian travelers, ensuring peace of mind and secure journeys for all.

The Travel Insurance policy has been carefully designed to address both leisure and business travellers’ needs. Offering global and local coverage, the product will help travelers navigate unexpected travel disruptions and emergencies.

Lawal Mijinyawa, managing director and CEO of KBL Insurance Limited, stated, “As global travel resumes at an accelerated pace, we understand the risks and uncertainties that come with it. Our new Travel Insurance product is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. We want to ensure that our clients can travel with confidence, knowing that they are protected every step of the way.”

The product will be available in various packages, ensuring that every traveler, whether a solo adventurer, a family on holiday, or a corporate traveler can find a plan that suits their needs. Policyholders will have access to features such as emergency medical evacuation, trip interruption, and round-the-clock assistance from KBL’s dedicated support team.

Adding to the announcement, Temitope Afuwape, the Executive Director of Technical and Marketing at KBL Insurance highlighted, “We have worked diligently to develop a product that provides not only financial security but also access to 24/7 emergency assistance services, which is crucial for travelers facing unforeseen events. The most important thing is to ensure they are safe and supported at all times.”

The new Travel Insurance product has been designed with simplicity and convenience in mind. Customers can obtain quotes and purchase policies online or through any of KBL Insurance’s agents nationwide. In the event of a claim, the company’s efficient claims process will ensure prompt resolutions.

Speaking on the ease of access, Simon Chizuruoke, head of Technical at KBL Insurance Limited, added, “We have streamlined our processes to make purchasing Travel Insurance as straightforward as possible. With just a few clicks or a phone call away, our clients get covered, and if any incident occurs, we’re ready to provide swift and efficient support, through our well-established claims system.”