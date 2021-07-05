GE, Sterling, Lagos State, 27 others honoured with healthcare excellence awards

About 30 individuals and institutions were recently honoured and celebrated by the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) in Lagos.

The list of awardees include; GE, Sterling Bank, Lagos State Government, Smile Train, JNCI, Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta; St. Nicholas Hospital, The Bridge Clinic, Vanguard Pharmacy, DCL Laboratory.

The event, which as its theme: “Celebrating Our Healthcare Heroes”, was well attended by different personalities across the country.

Dr. Anthony Omolola, Chairman, NHEA Advisory Board said, “we are very proud of our awardees and how they have demonstrated excellence in the past year despite the challenges of COVID-19.”

Furthermore he said, “NHEA is a special award because we do our work and deeds diligently to select those who have impacted the healthcare ecosystem in Nigeria. Our aim is to ensure there is fair competition that brings about continuous strive for excellence in the delivery of good health in Nigeria.”

Omolola stated that in March 2021, nominations were called for, which lasted for two months. “We received over 20,000 nominations and the NHEA Jury shortlisted over 100 nominees made up of organisations and individuals both from the public and private sectors for voting.

“The Jury made a shortlist based on published criteria for each set of awards for online voting on the NHEA voting portal. We also evaluated claims of nominees simultaneously across the country. In a bid to continuously improve our current process to meet international best practice, there was tremendous use of technology with improved security features.”

It was double honours for Lagos State as the state emerged as the most responsive COVID-19 State Government of the Year, and the state’s Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, was celebrated as the Most Outstanding COVID-19 State Health Commissioner of the Year at the event.

Abayomi, who represented the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while receiving the awards, hailed all health workers in Lagos State, saying the awards were dedicated to the healthcare practitioners who were committed to their work since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“During the battle of COVID-19, we lost 14 of our health professionals – 12 doctors and two nurses.

“Due to people still dying of COVID-19 around the world, we implored the third wave committee to stop Lagos State from going to third wave. The team is to make sure that we can carry on with our economic livelihood in the centre of excellence. We have a policy not to receive any award on COVID-19 because the disease is still existing, but today we are here to acknowledge some of the bravery of all the health front line workers.”

NHEA Lifetime Achievement award was conferred on; General Aderonke Kale (rtd), Professor John Idoko and Pharm. (Dr.) John Nwaiwu at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

NHEA is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the achievements of personalities and organizations who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian health sector in the past year.

In addition, recognizes the rapid growth of Nigeria’s healthcare sector, the role of technology and the capacity of organizations and individuals to influence and set new performance standards in Nigeria and beyond.

NHEA, the Oscar of Nigeria healthcare is supported by PharmAccess Foundation, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Medical Association, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, etc.

The Award is organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.