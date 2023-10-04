GBV: FG to review 2017 national policy on justice

The Federal Government will review the 2017 national policy on justice in order to encapsulate Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) matters.

Lateef Fagbemi, minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, said this on Tuesday in Abuja at a high-level engagement with states on “Promoting rule of law and enhancing criminal justice pathway to address sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls.

The programme was organised by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF ) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Fagbemi, who was represented by Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, the permanent secretary and solicitor-general of the federation, noted that the review would provide a sustainable framework to address SGBV challenges.

“Though the task ahead appears enormous, I call on all various states, stakeholders, state actors and international development partners to commit to the effective implementation of all policy programmes and laws relating to SGBV”.

Simon Ridley, the resident representative of UNDP, said the interventions under the EU-UN initiatives rooted in victims-centred modality, norms and international standards reflected its shared commitment to creating a safer and more equitable world.

Speaking also, Uju Kennedy, minister of women affairs, said her ministry was ready to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in building a robust synergy in its drive to close the existing data gap on SGBV.

She, therefore, urged state actors and stakeholders to also amplify their advocacy campaigns about the challenges.

Earlier, Kayode Egbetokun, the acting inspector general of police; and Fatima Waziri-Azi, director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), both stressed the need for synergy and support from the judiciary to win the war.

Both agreed that their strengthening of zero tolerance to SGBV, establishing gender desks across the federation and securing of different convictions were pointers to their readiness.