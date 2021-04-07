Gbajabiamila to meet resident doctors on Thursday over ongoing strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has scheduled a meeting with the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over the doctors’ ongoing indefinite strike.

Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, president of NARD, who made this known to Business Day in a chat on Tuesday, said the Federal Government has neither invited the association for any meeting nor started any payment as claimed in some media reports.

According to Okhuaihesuyi, no agent of government has made any overture to meet with the association apart from the House of Representatives speaker.

“The strike is persisting because the government is not being responsible. They can go on air and say that they have already sent an invite to us so that we can get this sorted out. We have not had any invite from anybody from the Ministry of Labour. The only invite we have is from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to look at the way forward on Thursday, April 8,” he said.

The resident doctors went on an indefinite strike last week after a meeting with Minister of Labour Chris Ngige where a Memorandum of Action (MOA) was signed by both parties.

The doctors are demanding for better welfare and payment of their entitlements, including their hazard allowance.