Gbajabiamila mourns as container kills 8 in Lagos

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described as unfortunate and sad, the killing of eight people by a container in the Ojuelegba area of Surulere, Lagos on Sunday.

Gbajabiamila said he received the news of the falling of the 20-feet container on a commercial minibus, popularly known as Korope, with indignation, and was pained that innocent people lost their lives in such a manner.

The speaker lauded the quick efforts of the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), FRSC, Police and others in evacuating the victims and rescuing one person.

Gbajabiamila in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi called for immediate action and an investigation into the incident.

“I was sad and shocked at the news of the killing of the eight innocent people by a container. I became more brokenhearted when I saw the gory images of the incident. This is unfortunate and unacceptable,” Gbajabiamila said.

Read also: Road accidents in Nigeria and their common causes in 2022

“This is not the first time such incident is happening in Lagos. I, therefore, call for immediate temporary installation of barriers as the case on Oba Akran – computer village, Ikeja to prevent trailers from using the bridge and compelled to use the under bridge alternatively to avert future occurrences. It is unacceptable for people to die in such a way at same spot multiple times.”

The speaker said such an unfortunate incident was one of the reasons why he sponsored the Federal Highway (Amendment) Bill which amongst other things provided for latching of containers and access to container trucks on overhead bridges at only restricted hours, and stiffer penalties for those that kill innocent Nigerians on the road.

Gbajabiamila sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of his constituency, Surulere, and the Lagos State Government.

He prayed to God to repose their souls and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.