Garnacho scores stunner as Man United overpower Everton at Goodison Park

Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho scored a brilliant, stunning overhead kick to help Manchester United defeat Everton at Goodison Park in a Premier League fixture played on Sunday.

Having been docked 10 points for financial fair play breaches, Everton fans voiced their displeasure as the home support held up thousands of placards labelling the Premier League “corrupt”.

Garnacho produced a sublime piece of skill that will go down as one of the best Premier League goals when he netted an overhead kick in just three minutes of play to hand Erik ten Hag’s side an early lead.

The Argentine sprang to meet Diogo Dalot’s hanging cross flush on the volley and fired it into Jordan Pickford’s top left-hand corner.

The Toffees wasted chance and chance to equalise before the break, as Man United took a 1-0 lead into half-time, and it proved costly for the Toffees as the visitors pulled away in the second half.

Marcus Rashford converted a penalty, his first goal for United since the beginning of September, before Anthony Martial scored against Everton for the ninth time to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory moved United to sixth in the Premier League table with 24 points from 13 matches and within six points behind leaders Arsenal.

The visitors had to cope with a febrile atmosphere as the Everton supporters took out their frustrations on the authorities for being handed the most severe sporting sanction in Premier League history.