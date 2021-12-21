Ganduje condoles Kwankwaso Over Brother’s Death

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has paid a condolence visit to the former governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, at his Bompai residence, Miller road, over the death of his brother Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso.

He met Kwankwaso after paying a similar visit to the families of the deceased at Kwankwaso town in Madobi local government, where the governor was received by the District Head of Madobi, Saleh Musa Kwankwaso (Baba), and other members of the families.

At Bompai, governor Ganduje was received by the Senator and his political lieutenants. On the governor’s entourage was the Chief of Staff to the governor, many Commissioners, party leaders, and elders, and many top government functionaries.

Senator Kwankwaso invited the governor to the grave of his late father, Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, located within the residence of the Senator, where another special prayer was offered to the late father.

Scholars prayed for the reposed souls of the deceased and Kwankwaso saw the governor off, after spending over thirty minutes with the former governor.

After the prayer that took place in the presence of many loyalists from both sides, the governor together with Senator was left for a heart-to-heart-like discussion for some minutes.