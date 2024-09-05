GABI reaffirms commitment to reshape Africa’s business economic growth

The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI), a solution-oriented platform and a partnership of the United Nations Global Compact, has reaffirmed its commitment to reshaping Africa’s business economic growth and transformation on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The flagship event themed ‘Unstoppable Africa’ will be held on the 25th and 26th of September in Cipriani, New York City.

Read also: BOI secures landmark €1.425bn loan to boost financing for Nigerian businesses

According to the organisation, the event aims to foster collaboration for Africa’s ambitious economic growth, align with the UN’s sustainable development growth, facilitate solution-driven dialogues, and propel Africa to new heights of business growth.

Speakers at the flagship event are Benedict Okey Oramah, President and chairman of African Export-Import Bank, Selim Bora, chairman of SUMMA International Construction Inc., Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Media, Olivier Laouchez co-founder & executive chairman of TRACE Group, among others.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO, executive director, and assistant secretary-general of the United Global Compact said GABI is a platform established in 2022 to reshape the African narrative and bring together government, private sectors, investors, and industry experts to seize the moment to invest in Africa.

“Africa has a market value of over $3 trillion, presidential growth and development, an abundance of natural resources, career investment opportunities and innovations which have brought an eye-focus on the continent,” she said

“Unstoppable Africa aims to convey key stakeholders and connect them for investment, business, and trade opportunities, catalyse action, and champion a new narrative for Africa,” Ojiambo added.

Read also: SeamlessHR unveils payroll financing solution to support businesses

The event has five key themes; The solution for clean energy and energy transition, Unlocking inclusive growth through trade, Africa’s digital revolution, Africa’s creativity for the world that covers arts, movies and music, fashion, and sports.

“Under the leadership of UN deputy secretary-general, Amina J. Mohammed, GABI aims to reposition Africa as a business destination and opportunity for investment on the global stage while also contributing towards the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals,” Ojiambo said.