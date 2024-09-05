SeamlessHR unveils payroll financing solution to support businesses

Africa’s leading HR and payroll technology company, SeamlessHR has launched its payroll financing & employee benefits solutions for businesses.

The newly introduced offerings aim to provide both employers and employees with critical financial tools to fuel their growth.

“SeamlessHR’s payroll financing solution is a catalyst for operational stability and will aid employee retention,” said Emmanuel Okeleji the chief executive officer of SeamlessHR during the launch.

“By addressing the financial challenges faced by businesses and employees, we are unlocking the full potential of Africa’s workforce and driving sustainable business and economic growth,” he added.

With the payroll financing, businesses have the necessary liquidity to meet payroll obligations without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Flexible loan terms, quick and simple application processes, and seamless integration with existing payroll systems to ensure employees are always paid on time, maintaining the momentum for business operations, he noted.

Complementing this, the organisation also launched an employee benefits package features Earned Wage Access (EWA) and employee loans solution which was built in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2023.

According to him, this product provides employees with the flexibility to access their earned wages before payday and secure soft loans to cover unexpected expenses.

Recently recognised by the Financial Times as one of Africa’s Fastest growing companies, the tech giant’s HR solution is currently used by five of the 10 companies awarded as great places to work in Nigeria – Sterling Bank, Wema bank, Credit Direct, Providus Bank and FBN Quest.

Oke Egbi, director of embedded finance at SeamlessHR, emphasized the company’s commitment to not only being an HR technology provider but also a strategic partner.

“Our payroll financing and employee benefits solutions are designed to be seamlessly integrated into any existing HR ecosystem, ensuring that businesses can access the tools they need without disrupting their operations.”