Funke Felix-Adejumo speaks at 8th Annual Commonwealth Africa Summit

Funke Felix-Adejumo, president, Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation will join other notable speakers across the world to discuss Post-COVID Africa: recovery, rebuilding, and resilience at this year’s Annual Commonwealth Africa Summit 2022.

The event, eight on the series begins today Monday through Thursday, March 16th, 2022, at the AMBA Hotel Marble Arch., Bryanston Street, London, W1H, 7EH, United Kingdom,

Themed Post-COVID Africa: recovery, rebuilding, and resilience, the President of the Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation, an institution dedicated to making a worldwide impact, will join other leading global voices to address the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic on Africa and also fashion out more creative ways of moving the continent forward.

Read also: Buhari, Osinbajo, Adesina others for Nigeria employers’ summit

The event will bring together critical stakeholders from government to business leaders from the commonwealth and allied nations to facilitate dialogue and actions on key and relevant issues ranging from trade, investment, entrepreneurship, job creation, economic development, and security among other issues that affect Africa.

Beyond providing a veritable platform for idea generation, trade agreements, business relationships, and investments, it is noteworthy that the involvement of a female Nigerian at this year’s summit in the person of Funke Felix-Adejumo is an excellent example of sound and positive representation of Nigerian women, and indeed, Nigeria on a global level.