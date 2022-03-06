Buhari, Osinbajo, Adesina others for Nigeria employers’ summit

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are among some of the dignitaries expected at the maiden edition of the Nigeria employers’ summit scheduled to hold between May 30 and May, 2022 in Abuja.

The summit is being organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

Celine Oni, NECA’s director of learning and development/projects, who addressed journalists at the weekend, listed other guests expected at the summit to include Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, and Akinwumi Adesina, president of Africa Development Bank.

Others include Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, Adeniyi Adebayo, minister of industry, trade and investment, and Chris Nigige, minister of labour and employment.

Oni said the summit would provide a platform where issues facing employers would be discussed with far-reaching recommendations made to governments.

According to her, the summit is an event aimed at re-shaping the face of advocacy in Nigeria.

“The summit will provide the private sector and other stakeholders the privilege to identify and explore the nexus between a thriving private sector and national development,” she added.

According to Oni, the summit would identify impediments to enterprise competitiveness and employment creation as well as proffer solutions to these impediments.

She further explained that communiqué arising from the summit would serve as a strategic advocacy roadmap and employer’s input into national budgets and development plans.

NECA is the umbrella organisation of employers in the organised private sector of Nigeria.