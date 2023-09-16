Fun places to visit in Port Harcourt under 2k

The bustling heart of Nigeria’s oil industry, Port Harcourt is a city known for its vibrant culture and entertainment. If you’re looking for fun places to visit without breaking the bank, you’re in the right place.

Here is a list of must-see fun places to visit in Port Harcourt.

Pleasure Park Port Harcourt

Pleasure Park, in the heart of Port Harcourt, is a fantastic place for families, couples, and friends. With an entry fee of N700, visitors can have options of taking peaceful boat rides on the man-made lake, picnicking on the grass,a variety of rides and attractions, such as a roller coaster, Ferris wheel, water park, and many more added activities all at a reasonable fee.

River State museum

The Rivers State Museum enriches visitors understanding of the region’s cultural heritage with guided tours for schools, individuals, and corporate groups. The museum displays various artifacts related to diverse tribes indigenous to Rivers state and offers cultural consultancy services to preserve Rivers State’s heritage. Located in the Port Harcourt secretariat complex, it’s a valuable place for learning about the state’s diverse history and culture at an entrance fee of N1000.

Bonny Island beach



Bonny Island beach is a hidden gem near Port Harcourt that offers a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city. While you may need to budget for transportation to get to this peaceful beach, you may enjoy the sun, surf, and sand for free once there. Simply relax and enjoy the stunning coastline views. It’s an excellent choice for an economical beach day.

Isaac Boro Garden park



The Isaac Boro Garden, named after a prominent activist, provides a peaceful and historically significant retreat in Port Harcourt’s Old GRA district. It’s a great place for leisurely hikes, picnics, or simply relaxing in the shade of its thick trees. Admittance is free, making it a fun place to visit and cost-effective experience for guests.

Port Harcourt Tourist beach



The beach is located in the Kolabi creek in old Port Harcourt, it’s also known as the most popular of the many creek-lined beaches in the city. It is a place to have fun for both residents and visitors. While enjoying the nice view of the water, engage in a variety of activities such as horseback riding, volleyball, football, and side meals.

Port Harcourt is not just an industrial hub, it’s also a city with affordable options for relaxation and entertainment. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, these budget-friendly fun places and activities in Port Harcourt provide a world of experiences waiting to be explored amidst the city’s dynamic environment.