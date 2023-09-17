Fun places to visit in Kano under 2k

Kano, Nigeria’s second-largest city, is steeped in history and culture, and it is one of Nigeria’s most vibrant and dynamic cities. While Kano is known for its rich traditions and bustling markets, it also has a wealth of budget-friendly attractions and activities for people looking for memorable fun places to visit on a budget.

Here are some fun places to visit in Kano for under N2,000.

Gidan Makama Museum



Gidan Makama Museum, located in the heart of Kano, is a treasure trove of Nigerian history and culture. You may explore the museum’s outstanding collection of artefacts, including weapons, clothing, jewellery, traditional dress, and historical documents, for a reasonable entrance fee of 500 Naira. It’s an excellent place to learn about Kano’s rich history.

Gidan Rumfa



Gidan Rumfa, also known as the Emir’s Palace, is a work of art. While the interior is not accessible to the general public, the gorgeous exterior is. Kano’s architectural prowess is evident in the elaborate decorations and spectacular gates. Visitors are best served during the festive seasons.

Ado Bayero Mall



Ado Bayero Mall is the place to go if you enjoy shopping and a bit of window browsing. This modern shopping centre has a range of affordable shops and eateries where you can grab a bite or buy souvenirs. A budget of N2,000 will go a long way in this situation.

Read also Fun places to visit in Port Harcourt under 2k

Dala Hill



Dala Hill, a modest hill on Kano’s outskirts, will appeal to nature lovers. Hiking up the hill affords a beautiful perspective of the city surroundings and scenery. It is also a popular picnic location. The best thing is that it is completely free, making it an excellent choice for individuals on a low budget.

Gidan Dan Hausa Museum

Gidan Dan Hausa is a traditional Hausa compound that has been converted into a cultural centre that showcases the traditional architecture of the Hausa people. It exhibits artefacts from Kano’s history, including clothing, jewellery, and musical instruments. While the centre may have a reasonable entrance fee, simply admiring the impressive structures from the outside is an enlightening experience and won’t dent your wallet.

With its rich history and unique culture, Kano has lots to offer budget-conscious visitors. These Kano attractions offer a lovely blend of history, nature, and modernity. So, whether you’re a native or just travelling through, discover these hidden treasures and explore these fun places in Kano.