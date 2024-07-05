Full list: Names and portfolios of 10 cabinet members appointed by new UK PM

Newly-elected UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, on Friday made his first cabinet appointments. This follows the Labour Party’s decisive general election victory, ending 14 years of Conservative governance.

Starmer, who is the first Labour Prime Minister since Gordon Brown in 2010, was invited by King Charles III to form a government during a meeting at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Rachel Reeves was confirmed as Britain’s first woman chancellor, Angela Rayner will be deputy prime minister and retained the levelling up, housing and communities brief, and Yvette Cooper is home secretary.

Here is the full list of the cabinet members below.

Angela Rayner – Deputy Prime Minister

Rachel Reeves – Chancellor

David Lammy – Foreign Secretary

Yvette Cooper – Home Secretary

John Healey – Defence Secretary

Pat McFadden– Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Ed Miliband – Energy Secretary

Bridget Phillipson – Education Secretary

Wes Streeting – Health Secretary

Shabana Mahmood – Justice Secretary