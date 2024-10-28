Full list: 21 sacked, suspended Nigerian ministers since 1999

No fewer than 21 Nigerian ministers have been sacked or suspended by successive administrations from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) since the return to democratic governance in 1999.

Some of these ministers were fired for corruption allegations, while others were casualties of a cabinet reshuffle.

Here are the 21 individuals fired from the federal cabinet since 1999:

1. Fabian Osuji

Osuji, a former minister of education, was fired by President Olusegun Obasanjo in March 2005 due to bribery allegations levelled against him.

2. Michael Aondoakaa

In 2010, Aondoakaa was dismissed as the minister of justice and attorney general of the federation under controversial circumstances during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

3. Stella Oduah

Oduah, a former aviation minister, was sacked by Goodluck Jonathan in February 2014 over corruption scandals related to the purchase of luxury vehicles for her ministry.

Oduah stirred public outcry after her ministry spent $1.4 million on two bullet-proof limousines, far more than their market value.

4. Caleb Olubolade

A former minister of police affairs was dismissed in 2014.

5. Godsday Orubebe

Orubebe, a former minister of Niger Delta, was also dismissed in February 2014.

6. Yerima Ngama

Ngama, a former minister of state for finance, was also sacked by Jonathan in 2014.

7. Bukar Tijani

A former minister of state for agriculture was removed during a cabinet reshuffle by Jonathan’s administration in September 2013.

8. Olusola Obada

Obada was also sacked as minister of state for defence in September 2013.

9. Zainab Ibrahim Kuchi

A former minister of state for power and Niger Delta affairs was also a victim of a cabinet reshuffle in September 2013.

10. Amal Iyingiala Pepple

A former minister of housing was also sacked in September 2013.

11. Ruqayyatu Ahmed Rufai

Rufai was dismissed as education minister in 2013 following a prolonged strike by academic unions.

12. Shamsudeen Usman

Usman, a former minister of national planning was dismissed in 2014.

13. Sabo Nanono

Nanono, a former minister of agriculture and rural development, was sacked by former President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2021. He is one of the two ministers sacked during Buhari’s eight years in office.

14. Saleh Mamman

Mamman, a former minister of power, is the second minister dismissed by Buhari.

15. Betta Edu

Edu was suspended as minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation by President Bola Tinubu in January 2024, following an allegation of diversion of N585 million federal government grant meant for the vulnerable into private accounts.

16. Uju-Kennedy Ohanenye

In a major cabinet shakeup on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Ohanenye was sacked as women’s affairs minister by Tinubu.

17. Tahir Mamman

Mamman, the education minister, was also a victim of the cabinet reshuffle.

18. Lola Ade-John

The president also removed Ade-John as the tourism minister in the latest cabinet reshuffle.

19. Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo

Gwarzo, the minister of state for housing and urban development, was also sacked on October 23, 2024.

20. Jamila Bio Ibrahim

The minister of youth was also dismissed by Tinubu after a year in office.

21. Barth Nnaji

Nnaji, a former power minister, was controversially dismissed in 2012 amid allegations regarding the bidding process for the sale of Afam Power Plant. Although Nnaji said he voluntarily resigned.

