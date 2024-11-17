FUL sacks four lecturers over alleged misconduct

The University was lifted from number eight to number one in ranking amongst the twelve Federal Universities established by former President Goodluck Jonathan

The Governing Council of Federal University, Lokoja, has approved the dismissal of four lecturers on account of examination misconduct and sexual harassment.

Senator Ndoma Egba, the leader of the council, at the second council meeting, commended the management for following due processing in the investigation that followed the allegations of examination misconduct and sexual harassment against the lecturers, and equally promised that it would not tolerate unethical conduct in the university.

The council also urged the university to quickly process the pending cases of misconduct, especially the one in the Faculty of Science that is trending in the social media, noting that it will not be swept under the carpet. It cautioned the staff members and lecturers, while urging the students to speak out when they are molested.

