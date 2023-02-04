Fuel scarcity: Makinde deploys free commuter buses in Oyo

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State has deployed Omituntun buses free to ease movement of residents of the state following the twin crisis of new naira-notes and fuel scarcity.

This is contained in a statement by Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary to the governor, on Saturday in Ibadan.

According to him, the Omituntun Mass Transit Buses would be deployed to more routes within the state for free, in order to ameliorate the sufferings of people.

The governor said that his administration was ready to do whatever it could to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

Makinde, however, frowned at the resort to violent protests by some residents of Ibadan on Friday.

He said while citizens were free to express their feelings peacefully, government would not condone any resort to violence, adding that resort to violence would breed other problems.

The governor also put all the security agencies operating in the state on high alert to avert any breakdown of law and order.

He urged the people to ensure that they use their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to usher in a responsible government in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor also said that the state was also working with the local government chairmen in the state to provide immediate palliatives for vulnerable people.

According to him, this is to alleviate the hardships that the twin scarcity of new naira-notes and fuel have brought upon them.

He urged all law-abiding citizens and residents of the state to go about their lawful activities peacefully.

“Violence cannot and will not solve our problems, it will only create new ones.

“We have another opportunity in a few weeks to move this country in a new direction. Use your PVC, not violence.

“We must not allow elements within us, who have other motives, to take advantage of peaceful protests to perpetrate evil or push their agendas.

“I urge all law-abiding citizens and residents of the state to go about their lawful activities.

“All our security agencies are on high alert and so, peaceful residents of the state have no cause to fear.

“Once again, we have another opportunity to put an end to oppressive system and that is through the ballot.

“For now, I urge everyone to remain calm, as we are doing our best to mitigate the hardships,” Makinde said.