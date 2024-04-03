Fubara says next step will be fire for fire and pro impeachment legislators swirl around

The silent fight between the camps of Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State, and Nyesom Wike, minister of the FCT, may escalate soon, as Fubara, on Wednesday, threatened to fight back and shock his opponents, if further pushed to the wall.

Fubara has been in the engine room of the finances of Rivers State from the Amaechi to Wike days. He was the target of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged withdrawals of N117 billion, according to the anti-graft agency.

He has so far chosen the path of silence on the political crisis in Rivers. However, the latest alleged threat by the 27 Wike-backed lawmakers in the state to impeach Fubara, and alleged remarks recently by Wike that both of them have parted ways, seem to be drawing the governor out of his shell.

Fubara has warned that he would surprise those who consider his honest decision to implement the presidential peace pact as a sign of weakness.

He said he had been inundated with several comments in the media about the implementation of the peace initiative and had chosen to be silent out of maturity and wisdom.

He added, however, that it was important to put the records straight for clarity, and explained that when President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political crisis that engulfed the state on October 30, 2023, the agreement that was accepted was a political solution.

Governor Fubara said he had since then commenced implementation of the agreement, solely because of his respect for President Tinubu, but cautioned that it appeared that other political actors have taken his humility and compliance as a sign of weakness.

“Let me say it here for record purposes: What is happening here in our dear state is somebody who has respect for an elder.

“Mr. President invited all the parties to Abuja and came out with a resolution that we should go and implement. That resolution, I am implementing it. It is not a constitutional implementation. It is a political solution to a problem.

“And I am doing it because of the respect I have for Mr President. But, let me say it here, if that action that I have accepted to take is seen as a weakness, I will surprise them. I want this message to go to them.”

Fubara, who received members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) from the 23 local government areas of Rivers State on a solidarity rally at Government House Gate, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said their large numbers was a proof of the nature of the organic support his administration has continued to enjoy from the people of the state.

“Some days ago, somebody said we are busy renting crowd for thanksgiving. But what I have seen here today, it’s not different from what is happening at those thanksgiving rallies. People are just appreciating God and good governance.”

Fubara stated that he was mindful of the legacy he would bequeath after his tenure, adding, “It should also be about the lives that have been touched genuinely; about the policies implemented (without any inducement) to better the lives of the people and the society.”

The governor urged the people to continue to support his administration, show understanding over actions taken, and peacefully obey the rules.

“When you are doing what is right, I will stand by you. Nobody, whether full or half, is going to intimidate you. Brace up, I say brace up, because the next step will be fire for fire in Rivers State. Everything will be implemented.”

“Maturity is not about age, maturity is in the person. It is what defines the character of a person. I choose not to respond to people that I assumed are mature, but are immature in attitude.

“I will continue to be mature, not minding my age, but I will not, for any reason, allow myself or anybody who is working with me in this administration to be messed with, maltreated or abused in the cause of administering this governance,” he noted.

In his speech, Clifford Paul, Rivers State chairman of NULGE, told the governor that they were on a ‘Thank-You Rally’ to show appreciation for his love for workers.

Paul stated that Fubara had changed their fortunes and restored hope in them when he directed the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to the workers and lifted the right-year ban on promotion, which has now placed them at par with their counterparts across the country.

On his part, Alex Agwanwor, the Rivers State chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said workers have resolved to stand with Governor Fubara because he has demonstrated his love, put smiles on their faces and advanced the welfare and growth of the state.

Agwanwor warned that NLC would not hesitate to occupy anywhere used by the Rivers State House of Assembly members led by Martin Amaewhule, should they begin any impeachment proceedings against the governor.