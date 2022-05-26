Fubara emerges Rivers PDP 2023 governorship candidate

Siminialayi Fubara, a former accountant-general with the Rivers State Government, has won the PDP governorship primary election conducted on Wednesday night at Obi Wali Conference Centre, Port Harcourt. He hails from Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Fubara polled 721 votes to beat the other 16 governorship aspirants that contested for the primary election.

Isaac Kamalu from Eleme polled 86 votes to finish second while Alabo Dakorinama George-Kelly and Tammy Danagogo came third and fourth with 37 votes and 36 votes respectively.

In his appreciation speech, Fubara attributed his victory to God’s grace, adding that it is victory for the PDP.

“Grace is at work. It is not victory for Fubara. It is victory for the party. It is not just victory for the party, it is for moving the state forward,” he said. He further said that the essence of his emergence was to consolidate on the success of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration.

Read also: Mbah emerges PDP guber candidate in Enugu

He called on the aspirants to support him to move the state forward.

Speaking, Governor Nyesom Wike described the emergence of Siminialayi Fubara as an act of God.

“Power comes from God. When I became governor, I never knew that I will be governor. Everybody should see it that this is the way God designed it,” he said.

The governor commended the aspirants who were present for the exercise, adding that they had displayed their love for the party.

“You have shown the love you have for the party. To be loyal is not easy. The time for loyalty will come and you will know those who are loyal,” he said, arguing that whoever the PDP presents as candidate would win based on what the party has achieved in the state.

Earlier in his address before the exercise commenced, Rivers PDP chairman, Desmond Akawor, assured that the election would be free and fair.