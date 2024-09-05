FRSC launches mobile app to curb road crashes nationwide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched a mobile app and National Crash Reporting Information System (NACRIS) to address road traffic crashes and other road safety-related issues across the country.

George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), speaking at the launch on Thursday in Abuja, described it as a milestone in the annals of the FRSC.

He stated that the digital transformation of the corps’ operational activities aimed to improve administration and deliver on its mandate.

According to him, the mobile app and NACRIS will raise awareness and sensitise drivers and passengers to potential causative factors of road traffic crashes.

“The launch is a testament to the FRSC’s commitment to fulfilling its promises and implementing policies aimed at creating a safer motoring environment.

“Data on road traffic crashes reveals that between January and December 2023, 5,081 Nigerians lost their lives, and 31,874 were injured.

“Furthermore, between January and July 2024, 2,776 persons were killed, and 16,309 injured due to road traffic crashes.

The SGF commended the FRSC management for aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda aimed at digital transformation and economic growth.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring the projects are sustained through adequate support for the benefit of Nigerians”.

Shehu Mohammed, the corps marshal, said the FRSC had been active in formulating and implementing policies aimed at improving road safety administration.

“The launch of the FRSC Mobile App and NACRIS is a deliberate effort to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda. The FRSC Mobile App is a software application that can be used on smartphones to alert the public on sensitive road safety issues.

“The NACRIS is designed to promote a multi-sectoral approach to crash reporting and data storage,’’ he said.