FRSC deploys 950 personnel, equipment for Christmas, New Year celebrations in Kwara

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Command on Friday disclosed that it has deployed 950 personnel (Officers & Marshals), including 350 special marshals, 120 first respondents, 40 patrol vehicles, 2 power bikes, 4 ambulances, 4 private tow trucks and a 70-ton tow-truck as it commences the end of year special patrol operations.

The patrol is tagged “Operations Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes” from 15 December 2023 to 15 January 2024.

The special patrol according to Basambo Olayinka Busari, an education officer in a statement, serves as a deliberate intervention towards the reduction of road traffic fatalities and injuries through the removal of obstructions and prompt rescue of road crash victims, amongst others.

The special operations are necessitated by the attendant increase in the movement of vehicles across road corridors in Kwara State during the Christmas and New Year festivities and the need to address road traffic encumbrances associated with such an increase

It further stated that the Kwara State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Stephen E Dawulung has also deployed personnel for traffic control at strategic locations within Ilorin Township and major cities in the state during the period of the special patrol.

The Sector Commander, however, admonished motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, avoid excessive speeding, overloading, obstruction, use of phone while driving, passenger manifest violation, operating of mechanical deficient and rickety vehicles, route violation, driving with worn-out tyres, among others.

He also emphasized the need for drivers to avoid night journies and take adequate rest of 30 minutes after every 4-hour drive as the safety of life should be prioritized over pecuniary gains.

“In order to ensure free flow of traffic during the end of year festivities, the FRSC Kwara State Command will further organise public enlightenment campaigns/mega rallies in all interstate motor parks, early morning cry and advocacy at places of worship and Markets to sensitize the motoring public in Kwara State.

“The Command will also carry out special traffic control operations to ease the road congestion in Ilorin metropolis with three (3) other traffic control camps established Bode Saadu, Jebba and Olooru to ease traffic within the respective axis.

“The heavy tow truck, Ambulances and standby rescue teams will be stationed along major highways within the State for immediate clearance of obstructions and rescue operations when the need arises

“The Operation is also in line with Goal 1 of Federal Road Safety Corps’ 2023 Corporate Strategic Goals which stipulates 5% reduction in road crash fatalities and injuries

“While wishing the good people of the State of Harmony happy Christmas & New Year celebration, Corps Commander Dawulung advised motorists to drive with caution as ‘Only The Living Celebrate,'” the statement read.