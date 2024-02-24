FRN vs Ali Bello: Court postpones trial to March 14, cautions EFCC

A Federal High Court in Abuja has postponed further trial in the case against Ali Bello and Suleiman Daudu to March 14, cautioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to demonstrate diligence in prosecuting the case.

Justice James Omotoso, issuing the warning on Friday, emphasized the need for accelerated hearing and threatened to dismiss the charges against the defendants if the prosecution fails to conduct the trial diligently.

“Get all your witnesses and exhibits ready on adjourned dates to avoid delay,” Justice Omotoso urged the anti-graft agency, highlighting his intolerance for lackadaisical attitudes from any party involved in the matter.

The resumption of trial is now slated for March 14, 15, 20, and 21.

In addition, Justice Omotoso directed the defendants to withhold further objections against the trial, particularly during the final address stage.

While ruling on a motion filed by Suleiman Daudu contesting the amended charges, the judge declined to dismiss the 17-count amended charge related to alleged money laundering.

Furthermore, the court rejected the plea to transfer the trial of the two defendants to Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State. Counsel for the 2nd defendant, Mr. Jimoh Nureni, SAN, argued that since the alleged offense occurred in Lokoja, the trial should take place at the Federal High Court in Lokoja.

However, Justice Omotoso maintained that the Federal High Court in Nigeria operates as a single entity, enabling trials to be conducted in any of its divisions.