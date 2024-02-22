Court orders population commission to reveal details of expenses on suspended census

A Federal High Court in Abuja has given the National Population Commission (NPC) a seven-day ultimatum to reveal expenditure details related to the 2023 Population Census that was suspended.

The census was initially scheduled to be held in 2022 but was later postponed to 2023.

The exercise was suspended indefinitely by former President Muhammadu Buhari a few days before leaving office, stating that he would allow President Bola Tinubu to announce new dates for the headcount.

The census is now slated for November 2024.

The NPC in June 2023, stated that a total of N200 billion was expended on its preparation for the conduct of the postponed 2023 Population and Housing Census.