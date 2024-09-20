FREEE Recycle calls for tyre recycling to tackle environmental pollution

Used tyres are among the most problematic and challenging sources of solid waste. This is due to their large volume, resilience, and the fact that they contain components that threaten the environment and people.

To tackle this issue, FREEE Recycle — a leading rubber manufacturing company — has called for the recycling of vehicle tyres that can no longer be used due to wear and tear to protect the environment.

The organisation is committed to advancing Nigeria’s environmental sustainability through innovative recycling solutions and contributions to the circular economy.

Ifedolapo Runsewe, managing director, FREEE Recycle, while speaking at an event organised in commemoration of World Cleanup Day 2024 said the company was born from a vision to address the environmental hazards caused by waste tyres in Nigeria.

“We saw an opportunity to transform this challenge into a solution and today as a pioneer in the tyre waste management industry,” she said

“We have contributed to the country’s economic and employment growth and our operations align with 12 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), demonstrating the wide-ranging impact of our integrated recycling and manufacturing model,” she added.

Nigeria produces about 6 million tyres annually; consisting of 4 million cars and 2 million trucks with a market value of about $1 billion and this provides a huge opportunity for local manufacturing.

Many of these are eventually burnt leading to environmental pollution, or dumped in landfills due to damage or low quality.

The company operates a five-acre state-of-the-art tyre recycling, rubber mat-making, and tile manufacturing facility in Ibadan, Oyo State. The facility currently has an installed tile production capacity of 400m 2 per day, a mat production capacity of 3200m 2 per day, and a tyre recycling line with a combined capacity of 1450kg of crumb rubber per hour.

Runsewe explained that the company has been able to recycle over 250,000 tyres, preventing the emission of over 8,100 metric tons of CO2 and saving lives by preventing over 2,250 malaria mortalities.

As part of its contribution to achieving 12 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the recycling company provides nearly 150,000 direct jobs and 200 indirect jobs through payment incentives given to people who sell old tyres to them.

Runsewe noted that through the FREEE app, tyre collections from manufacturing companies and individuals have become easier. It has also helped in reducing the presence of tyres in landfills and fumes generated from tyre burning.

“This app allows us to initiate waste disposal for our corporate partners as well as individuals. On the app as well, we work with logistic partners who can pick up these tyres from the company or the individual that’s disposing of them and then get them across to our facility,” she noted.

Through recycling old tyres, the company produces slippers, paving stones, and tiles. Also, they extract steel and fibres from tyres.

According to Runsewe, energy costs have been a major challenge for the company, but solar installation is now being made to cut those costs.

She called on the federal government to put in place policies and regulations that will boost the development of the circular economy. She also urged that more funding be made available to the sector.

Runsewe further said that the company has plans to expand its operations into other African regions, replicating its IRM model in these areas, and recycle about two million tyres by 2030.