Francophone summit to launch paths for Africa’s economic collaboration

Epena law has unveiled it first francophone Africa business summit which is expected to create new paths for economic collaboration between major Anglophone and Francophone African markets.

According to a statement by the organizers on Thursday, the event is expected to be held on February 29th at Four Points with the Themed “Investing in Francophone Africa: Playbook and Opportunities”.

The statement noted that FABS 2024 is poised would unlocking immense yet untapped opportunities across these regions.

This summit is designed as a critical convening platform for investors, industry leaders, key decision-makers, and entrepreneurs from both regions to address pivotal issues and opportunities in sectors critical to Africa’s growth, spanning from Energy, Banking & Finance to Telcos, Infrastructure and more.

The Summit promises to offer engaging panel discussions, sector-specific roundtables, and exclusive networking opportunities with the view to create new commercial dynamics.

Featuring an esteemed roster of speakers and industry specialists, FABS 2024 aims to provide deep insights into the nuances of investing in Francophone Africa across a broad spectrum of sectors.

The statement added that the summit is more than an event; it’s a pioneering step towards fostering robust business relationships between Francophone and Anglophone Africa, marking the beginning of a series of summits dedicated to fostering cross-border investments and collaboration.

FABS 2024 is set to be a cornerstone event, bringing together diverse stakeholders to explore and capitalize on growth opportunities between French-speaking African countries and Nigeria.