Françoise Meyers, again became the first woman worth $100.8bn — Forbes

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, vice chair of French cosmetics giant L’Oréal, became the first woman to achieve a net worth of $100 billion on Wednesday, reaching $100.1 billion.

Her wealth increased as L’Oréal’s stock hit record highs. She holds a 35% stake in the company, which she owns with her husband and two sons.

On the same day, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached all-time highs, driven by a surge in companies associated with the artificial intelligence boom.

These indexes peaked as two of their top three stocks achieved market capitalizations of over $3 trillion, with Nvidia reaching this milestone for the first time and Apple surpassing it for the first time since January.

Recall she has attained a net worth of $100 billion before; this is not the first time, according to The Guardian.

According to Forbes’s real-time billionaire list, Here are the top five female billionaires in the world as of June 06

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers — $100.8 bn

Alice Walton — $78.8 bn

Julia Koch & family — $65.5 bn

Jacqueline Mars — $38.9 bn

Savitri Jindal & family — $38.1 bn