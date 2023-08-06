Four illegal miners killed in Bauchi State mining disaster

Four illegal miners lost their lives after a mining site collapsed in Kogo Kadage village, Yadagungume area of Ningi Local Government Area, Bauchi State. The incident occurred on Saturday night while the miners were extracting lead from the area.

An anonymous source revealed that the miners had been engaged in illegal mining activities for over a month when one of the pits they dug suddenly caved in, burying them underneath. The four miners tragically died on the spot once they were rescued from the collapsed site.

Ibrahim Zubairu, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ningi LGA, expressed sadness over the incident, stating that the illegal mining site was located in Kogo Kadage forest, approximately seven kilometres from Yadagungume town.

He formed a committee to address illegal mining activities and land-related matters and directed the Burra Divisional Police Officer to investigate the mining sites.

“Yesterday (Saturday), I was informed that four people were trapped in a mining pit, and I directed that they be rescued. Later on, they reported back to me that they had recovered three bodies.”

“I don’t know about the illegal activities of the locals because we have banned all sorts of illegal mining in the entire local government area; it came to me as a surprise when I got the report of the incidence,” he said.

Zubairu warned people to refrain from engaging in illegal mining, as the government would take strict action against those caught in the act. He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased miners.

This unfortunate incident adds to the growing concern about safety hazards associated with illegal mining activities in the region. On April 27, 2023, another similar incident was reported in Bar Kudu, Bogoro Local Government Area, where two women were killed and three others sustained injuries when a mining pit collapsed on them.