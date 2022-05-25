Four contestants shortlisted for ‘I Beg to Differ’ student debate semi-finals

Nigeria’s leading talk station, 99.3 Nigeria Info, has unveiled the commencement of the semi-final stages of the third edition of the ‘I Beg to Differ’ student debate tournament.

This is coming after four contestants emerged as the semi-finalists after defeating hundreds of applicants who registered to be a part of the debate competition.

The semi-finalists – Hammed Olarenwaju, an SS2 student of Rainbow College Day School; QoowiyyahWuraola Salam, Surulere, an SS2 student of At-Tanzeel Schools, Ikorodu; Kolade Stephen Afolabi, an SS1 student of CMS Grammar School, Akoka, and Esther Bewaji an SS2 student of Silversands Hall School, Lekki – engaged in intellectual battles at various stages while objectively maintaining their stance on diverse socio-economic and political issues that are impacting the growth and development of the nation.

Read also: Exclusive Dinner or Luxurious Spa Date for You – Match and Go!

Commenting on the steady progression of the competition, Serge Noujaim, chief executive officer of Cool FM, Nigeria Info, and Wazobia FM, noted that the ongoing debate sessions were playing significant roles in reshaping Nigeria’s future leaders.

“As a brand that is passionate about contributing to the socio-economic and political development of the nation, we are delighted to realise that we are growing into a formidable force that is playing an active role in reshaping the future of young Nigerian youths who are positioned to become the leaders of our country in the nearest future. It is on this premise that we have constantly utilised our elevated platform to provide secondary school students with the opportunity to display their intellectually capacity through debating socio-economic and political issues that impact our national and global existence,” he said.

The ‘I Beg to Differ’ student debate tournament is a youth-led brainchild of Nigeria Info which aims to develop the intellectual capabilities of Nigerian youths, including their public-speaking skills, through the debate sessions on national and global issues.