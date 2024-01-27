Foundation holds summit to address teachers’ welfare

The Fresh Look Educational Empowerment Foundation has announced the kick-off of The Fresh Look Africa (TFLA) Summit themed “The Rested Teacher, Nurturing Holistic Wellness”, the initiative seeks to equip teachers with adequate skills to reduce the mass exodus of educators in the country.

The summit kicked off on January 27 and is aimed at addressing the causative factors contributing to teacher shortages and the increasing number of teachers leaving the profession.

Since the 1980s, the education landscape in Nigeria has witnessed a concerning surge in teacher burnout, resulting in a detrimental impact on the education system. The cumulative effect has led to a shortage of teachers, with many dedicated professionals choosing to leave the profession due to a myriad of challenges.

Teachers have consistently voiced concerns about insufficient support, low pay rates, excessive workloads, and a general lack of focus on their well-being.

The TFLA Summit 2024 emerges as a response to this critical issue, introducing a paradigm shift in the narrative surrounding education.

Speaking on the purpose of the summit, Adora Igunma-Ogunyomi, Founder of The Fresh Look Educational Empowerment Foundation said the TFLA Summit 2024 emerges as a response to this critical issue, introducing a paradigm shift in the narrative surrounding education.

“We care so much about our students and would do anything to ensure they learn, but this task is not sustainable when teachers themselves are burnt out,” Adora Igunma-Ogunyomi said.

“We keep pouring into the lives of our students to ensure they succeed in life, but we don’t get poured into. It’s time to acknowledge that to nurture our students, we must first nurture our teachers.

“By investing in the well-being of teachers, we are not only safeguarding the future of education but also honouring the dedicated professionals who shape it.

“We believe that a rested teacher is a more effective teacher. The summit will provide a platform for teachers to explore strategies for self-care, stress management, and holistic wellness,” he further said.

The TFLA Summit 2024 seeks a dramatic shift in perspective, one that puts a priority on the welfare of teachers. With a focus on rest, the summit intends to enable teachers to give their own physical, mental, and emotional well-being priority. It asks educators to change the story, shifting the emphasis from outside demands to restorative care and self-care.