Foundation empowers 100 Kwara youths with digital economic knowledge

Saliu Mustapha Foundation has empowered over one hundred Kwara youths to leverage on digital opportunities and be self- reliant.

BusinessDay reports that the two days workshop for youths in Kwara State was to commemorate the 2024 International Youth Day with the theme “Youth Digital Pathway For Sustainable Development”, held recently in Ilorin, the State Capital.

The training, which had in attendance the students from different institutions, young entrepreneurs, teachers, professional photographers, media practitioners among others, was sponsored, by Salihu Mustapha, Senator representing Kwara Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Facilitators at the youth training included Shittu Abdulhamid, Talha Olasunkanmi, Kareem Ibrahim, Dunmoye Ayobami and Sanni Abdullahi, who took participants through different sessions such as Photography, Videography, Graphics Design, Digital Marketing, Content Creation and Social Media Management.

Trainees were made to understand that digital marketing involves social media marketing, helps to reach larger audience and often more cost effective unlike traditional mode of marketing or advertising.

Also, they were thought that content creation and storytelling is paramount as it educate and inspire people, helps business owners to communicate to their audience directly, attract customers, build trust and achieve target goals.

Participants equally learnt how to creat a solid personal brand and network to gain acces to opportunities, even as they are encouraged to venture into digital journalism.

Salihu Mustapha, the Senator, who addressed participants via zoom, lauded the turned out, saying, “I believe this opportunity will add value to your skills and touch your life positively. ”

Mustapha, emphasised the need for youth to leverage on opportunities in digital economy and be productive.

While encouraging the leaders of tomorrow to harness their talents positively, he promised to take digital training to the next level, assuring that, “as we celebrate youth across the world, I want to reiterate my commitment to uplifting young people in Kwara Central.

Attahiru Abdus’samad Yolo, an entrepreneur and Eyiwumi Rachel, a Mass Communication student from Kwara State Polytechnic, appreciated the Senator for the kind gesture.

They described the training as highly beneficial and impactful in which they can use their smart phones to efficiently promote their businesses.