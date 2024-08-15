Leadership failure: Nigeria’s drowning economy

Nigeria’s fiscal instability is no longer just a challenge—it’s a ticking time bomb threatening to detonate at the heart of the nation’s economic future. The roots of this crisis are deep, stretching back years, with each passing day making the situation more severe and precarious. Rising interest rates are now forcing the federal government to funnel an ever-increasing portion of its budget into servicing debt, leaving less and less for critical sectors like agriculture, health, and education. These are the very pillars that could uplift millions out of poverty, yet they are being systematically starved of resources.

The nation’s budget is squeezed tighter with each interest rate hike, pushing more money towards debt servicing and away from investments that could genuinely improve the quality of life for Nigerians. Agriculture, for example, is not just an economic sector; it is the heartbeat of the nation, providing employment for millions and ensuring food security. Yet, its contribution to the GDP has been in a disheartening decline—from 11.55 percent growth in Q1 2022 to a mere 0.18 percent by Q1 2024. This reflects the grim reality of an economy struggling to keep its head above water while the lifeblood of its people—agriculture—weakens.

The escalating debt burden underscores a dangerous trajectory. Nigeria’s debt has ballooned from 4.14 trillion Naira in 2005 to a staggering 121.67 trillion Naira by Q1 2024. This sharp increase is not just a number; it’s a stark illustration of the government’s growing inability to manage its fiscal responsibilities. The historical context is even more damning—Nigeria’s debt crisis has been brewing for decades, with each failed policy and economic mismanagement adding fuel to the fire.

“The ongoing exodus of manufacturing firms is another alarming sign of a country in decline, as businesses flee the instability that has come to define Nigeria’s political and economic landscape.”

In the face of such overwhelming debt, it is not just the economy that suffers. The social fabric of the nation is fraying, with rising insecurity and a massive brain drain as qualified professionals flee the country in search of better opportunities. The outflow of talent is particularly alarming, as it indicates an already critical shortage of skilled professionals, weakening Nigeria’s prospects for economic recovery and growth.

Moreover, Nigeria’s political climate is deeply polarised, rendering the government virtually impotent in addressing these crises. The lack of consensus on essential reforms and policies is paralysing the nation at a time when decisive action is most needed. The ongoing exodus of manufacturing firms is another alarming sign of a country in decline, as businesses flee the instability that has come to define Nigeria’s political and economic landscape.

Perhaps the greatest threat of all is the looming loss of investor confidence. As the situation worsens, Nigeria risks being seen as a no-go zone for foreign investment. If this perception takes hold, the country could find itself cut off from the financial lifelines it desperately needs, plunging further into a debt trap from which there may be no escape.

The current external debt service-to-revenue ratio of 77.22 percent is a clear signal that Nigeria is on an unsustainable path. With so much of its revenue being swallowed by debt servicing, there is little left for the investments in infrastructure, healthcare, and education that could lift the nation out of this quagmire. The implications are severe: continued borrowing to cover these costs will only deepen the debt cycle, pushing Nigeria closer to the brink of economic collapse.

This is not merely a fiscal crisis; it is a profound indictment of leadership, vision, and governance. Without swift and decisive fiscal reforms, Nigeria will continue its perilous descent towards economic catastrophe. The government must urgently diversify revenue streams, cast a wider tax net, and restore investor confidence through transparent and accountable fiscal management.

Nigeria stands at a precipice, with the choice between recovery and ruin hanging in the balance. The decisions made today will shape the nation’s trajectory for generations. To avoid a debt trap that could cripple the economy, bold and immediate action is imperative. This necessitates a comprehensive overhaul of fiscal policies, including expenditure rationalisation, improved revenue collection efficiency, and strategic investment in sectors with high growth potential.

Ultimately, the government must demonstrate a renewed commitment to the welfare of its citizens by prioritising prudent financial management. This is not merely an economic imperative but a moral obligation.

