Foundation celebrates Umeoji over appointment as Zenith Bank’s CEO

…Prays for divine protection in her discharge of duties

The Diamond Lady Family Support Foundation has sent a congratulatory message to Adaora Umeoji on her recent appointment as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank.

In a press statement released over the weekend by the Foundation’s President General, Nkiru Uzoechina, and the Secretary General, Maria-Fidelia Ubah, it described Umeoji’s elevation to the new office as reward for industry and excellence.

Read also: Meet Adaora Umeoji, Zenith Bank’s newly appointed group managing director

“We felicitate with our admirable sister, Adaora Umeoji-Nwokoye, on the astonishing feat of becoming the first female GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank in over 30 years of the bank’s existence.

“Her rise to the pinnacle of her career is testament to her brilliance and excellent work ethic,” the Foundation stated.

The Diamond Lady Family Support Foundation is a group founded by the mother of Umeoji, the late Ngozi Umeoji, to live out the philanthropic vision of helping the poor and needy, bringing joy to rural women, especially widows.

It noted that this vision is also in line with Adaora’s belief that “the essence of having prosperity is to share and benefit others”.

The Foundation prayed for divine protection and guidance in the discharge of her new office.