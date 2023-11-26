Foundation bemoans exodus of Nigerians to other lands, trains youths on data science, statistical skills

The Founder of Foundation Adeniji Statistical Science (AFSS), a non-Governmental Organisation, Abidemi Adeniji has bemoaned the exodus of Nigerian youths to foreign lands.

While expressing worry over the current “japa” syndrome, Adeniji said “the exodus of our youths to foreign land is a humanitarian crisis.”

Speaking at the inaugural graduation ceremony at the Foundation’s office, besides Ibadan Business School, Bodija, Ibadan where youths were trained on data science and statistical skills, he said the Foundation was conceived on the spirit of service, and built to address the challenge of lack of technology, infrastructure, and education.

According to him, “This Foundation is conceived on the spirit of service, and it was built to address the trifecta of the lack of technology, infrastructure and education. We have provided the technology, infrastructure, and education so that our youths may eventually, significantly, and purposefully contribute to the economy of this land rather than electing to Japa.

“The statistical science and data science training is to alleviate unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria. Our vision is for global recognition of Nigeria as a statistical science and data science hub leading to the strengthening of the socioeconomic framework for current and future generations.”

Adeniji, who is a doctorate degree holder, said: “Today, we celebrate the graduation of AFSS Inaugural class. This graduation marks the achievement of a milestone of a dream. I dream that this area of the world is globally recognised as a hub for data science and statistical science. The first step towards that dream begins with training students towards a globally recognised skill.

“You have successfully navigated the complexities of statistical methodologies, embraced the power of data, and emerged as expert in the field of statistical science.

“Over the course of this year, from January through last week, the student received 24 weeks of formal classroom instructions in statistical programming as applied to the pharmaceutical industry. Following the 24weeks of formal classroom instruction, they received an additional 12weeks of paid internship.

“In total, students received 36 weeks of training, plus we held invited talks and seminars on various topics such as interview preparation, résumé building, and actual interviews. I want to underscore that the totality of training offered was free to all students. None of the students paid a single Kobo.”

Omoyajowo Bamidele, a keynote speaker at the ceremony, said: “Statistical science is not merely a collection of formulas and methods; it is a powerful tool that empowers to extract meaning from the vast sea of information that surrounds us. It’s about turning chaos into clarity, transforming raw data into actionable insights, and making informed decisions in a world increasingly driven by information.

“In the words of the great statistician, Sir Ronald A. Fisher, “To call in the statistician after the experiment is done may be no more than asking him to perform a post-mortem examination: he may be able to say what the experiment died of.” Your role as statisticians is not just in post-analysis but in shaping the very experiments and decisions that define our future.

“As you step into the next phase of your lives, remember that the skills you’ve acquired here are not just for your personal and professional growth but for the betterment of society as a whole. The world needs individuals who can make sense of the ever-expanding data landscape, who can draw meaningful conclusions, and who can guide us toward informed and equitable decisions.”

Bamidele also said that in a world filled with uncertainty, statistical science provides a compass.

“It equips you with the tools to navigate uncharted territories, make sense of complexity, and contribute to solutions for some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Whether it’s in healthcare, finance, technology, or any other field, your statistical expertise will be a guiding light.

While saying that the graduands

have the ability to tell compelling narratives through data, be noted that the narratives that could influence policies, shape industries, and impact lives.

“With this influence, it’s crucial to uphold the highest standards of ethics and integrity. Remember that behind every data point is a human experience, and your analyses should contribute to the greater good. In your journey, you may encounter skepticism or resistance to statistical insights. Embrace these challenges with resilience and patience. Use your skills not just to communicate numbers but to tell stories that resonate with people. Make statistics accessible and relatable, showing the world that data is not just for experts but for everyone striving to make informed decisions.”

Thr guest lecturer however, urged them to use the skills they have acquired not just for their personal and professional growth but for the betterment of society as a whole.