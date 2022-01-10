Foundation awards scholarship to UNEC’s Law student

As part of its continuous efforts to contribute to the academic development of undergraduate and postgraduate students in Nigeria, Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation has awarded full law degree scholarships to Obiorah Chibuzor Victor, a law student at the University of Nigeria (UNEC), Enugu Campus.

A statement signed and made available to BusinessDay by Cynthia Chisom Umezulike, stated that the 2022 award ceremony, which held at the Hon. Justice Innocent Azubike Umezulike Law Library and Legal Research Centre in Enugu presented a full law degree tuition and maintenance fees scholarship to Obiorah, who also serves as a student judge of the LAWSA High Court – University of Nigeria Law Faculty and Barrister Magazine Editor.

The Foundation’s board of trustees, in the statement, said: “The scholarship award selection process was arduous, however, the board’s final decision rested on a multifaceted combination of Obiorah’s academic excellence, grit, determination to succeed against all odds, and persistence in the face of adversity and passion to practice.

Read also: Sebastine Foundation awards scholarships to burns’ victims

The Foundation’s co-chair, Cynthia Umezulike affirmed that the Foundation’s obligation to ensure that Obiorah and other awardees succeed personally and professionally was borne out of the Foundation’s commitment to aid the awardees’ academic development from undergraduate to postgraduate degree level.

In his remarks during the award ceremony in Enugu, Obiorah said: “I’m the happiest student alive, owing to the grant given to me by this foundation. My experience with the foundation so far is beyond my expectation. It has impacted my academics positively, knowing that this foundation is funding my school fees and accommodation, I’ve been trying my best to perform better as a student by reading harder so that I won’t disappoint the Foundation and my family. The scholarship is the best thing to have happened to me as a student. I’m massively grateful. The type of hospitality given to me the day I went to the Foundation’s office was top notch. I’m also grateful for the academic books I received. They are a terrific piece of literature written by His Lordship, Justice Innocent Azubike Umezulike, OFR.”

Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation was established in 2018 to advance the legacy of Innocent Umezulike, one of Nigeria’s astute Chief Judges and Professor emeritus. Umezulike was the best mastery in his law knowledge, distinguished for his expertise in Land and Property Law, had to his credit over 23 law books before his eternal bow in 2018. His Lordship bowed out the longest-serving Chief Judge in South Eastern Nigeria and was notable for receiving over 100 distinguished legal honours and awards for service excellence.