Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Joseph Dawha, is dead

Joseph Dawha, a one-time Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is dead.

Mele Kyari, the current GMD of the state-run oil company broke the news on Twitter late Monday evening, August 4, 2020.

He tweeted, “The NNPC family regrets to announce the passing away of Dr. Joseph Thlama Dawha, GMD NNPC 2014- 2015 after a brief illness. We remember his astute leadership and immense contributions to the progress of the Corporation. It’s a great loss to us, the nation and the family.”

The former GMD joined the services of the NNPC in 1988 and by dint of hard work and dedication, rose to the rank of Executive Director Commercial Services of Eleme Petrochemical Company Limited (now Indorama) Port Harcourt in 2003, from where he was appointed the Managing Director of Integrated Data Services Limited, Benin in 2005.

Dawha as MD IDSL turned around the fortunes of IDSL which saw it exceeds its target between 2007 and 2010.

Dawha hailed from Biu in Borno State and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1977, a Master’s of Science in the same discipline in 1985 and a doctorate in chemical engineering in 1988