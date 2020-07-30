NNPC again advises oil companies over $10 per barrel cost

Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)has said oil companies should feel free to leave any project that they think they cannot execute at $10 per barrel by 2021 should leave the project.

He said it would be unreasonable for the companies to produce a barrel of crude oil at a cost higher than what the NNPC has planned to achieve.

He lamented that the indigenous oil companies are the worse culprit in this circumstance, stating however that the drive to achieve the target must not be done in such a way that it would negatively affect other aspects of production.

Mele Kyari who spoke at the “Seplat Energy Summit 2020,” a webinar organized conference said: “bringing down the unit cost is not at all cost. If you cannot produce it, leave it.