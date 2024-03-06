Foreign affairs ministry debunks reports on UAE visa resumption for Nigerians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refuted claims circulating about the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announcing the resumption of visa services for Nigerians.

Alkassim Abdulkadir, the special assistant on Media to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a conversation with Business Day Newspapers on Tuesday, urged the public to disregard the reports.

Read also: UAE delegation in Nigeria to address visa ban, flights resumption

He emphasised that authorization for such announcements rests solely with the two countries involved in the bilateral issue.

Contrary to the circulated reports, effective from March 4, 2024, there has been no official announcement from the UAE regarding the resumption of visa services for Nigerians.

The purported development was said to follow discussions between Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayad Al Nahyan, aiming to bolster connections, cultural exchanges, and collaborative opportunities.

The alleged announcement, cited in a document, underscored a mutual commitment to reinforcing diplomatic relations.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clarified that no such agreement has been reached between the two nations.

Addressing the document’s content, the Ministry emphasized the need for accurate information dissemination in matters of bilateral significance.

“As of now, there are no concrete plans for the resumption of visa services for Nigerian citizens wishing to visit the UAE”, he stated.

The Ministry reiterated the importance of relying on official channels for updates on diplomatic relations between Nigeria and other nations.

It also urged the public to exercise caution and verify information before spreading it, especially in sensitive matters involving international relations.

While the prospect of enhanced cooperation and mutual growth remains a priority for both Nigeria and the UAE, the Ministry affirmed that any significant developments in diplomatic relations will be communicated through official channels in due course.