UAE delegation in Nigeria to address visa ban, flights resumption

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived in Abuja on Sunday to finalise discussions regarding the possible lifting of the visa ban on Nigeria. The team will also discuss the resumption of flight services between the two countries.

The visit follows President Bola Tinubu’s recent trip to the UAE, where discussions on renewing diplomatic relations were initiated.

The UAE delegation, consisting of state officials including Alshehhu Rasheed, Teo Teck San, Almannaei Khalid, Alhosani Talal, and Janahi Asma, is scheduled to meet with Nigerian officials over the coming days to restart diplomatic relations and address the issues that led to the suspension of flights and visas.

Read also: UAE visa ban against Nigerians not yet lifted, says CNN

Last year, the UAE withdrew its airlines, Emirates and Etihad Airways, from operating in Nigeria and halted the issuance of visas to Nigerians in response to Emirates revenues being held in Nigeria without remittance to the airline.

President Tinubu’s discussions during his stopover in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, with President Mohamed bin Zayad al Nahyan focused on restoring diplomatic relations.

Read also: UAE silent on visa ban removal, resumption of Emirates, Etihad Airlines

It is expected that these talks will pave the way for the resumption of Emirates Airlines’ flights, including 21 flights a week, with two daily flights to Lagos and one daily flight to Abuja from Dubai. In return, Air Peace flights to the UAE are also anticipated to be reinstated