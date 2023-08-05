For transparency systems, NDDC retrains finance, audit staff as rebuilding process continues

As part of its rebuilding process post forensic audit, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is now retraining its finance and audit staff members.

This is said to be to enable them work as the new transparency system demands.

The NDDC, according to a statement by its Corporate Affairs director, Ibitoye Abosede, declared that training is crucial in upscaling its management processes to enhance efficiency and transparency in its service-delivery to the people of the Niger Delta region.

This must be why they brought experts from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to drill the NDDC finance team, especially on documentation as the veritable vehicle for transparency.

In his presentation, the training facilitator, Consider Obonyano, thus cautioned the NDDC staff against being careless with documentation in the discharge of their duties as accounting officers and auditors of the Commission.

He stressed the importance of proper documentation in all government transactions, stating that any Chief Executive Officer would need well trained staff to succeed.

He said that auditors and accountants must keep details of all financial transactions at all times, stating: “You need to keep proper records because that is the way to show transparency in the processes of the organization.”

NDDC just came out of forensic audit which was said to have exposed a lot of gaps and corruption.

In second presentation, entitled: “Auditing as a Panacea for Effective Financial Management and Enthronement of Generally Accepted Practice,” Obonyano, underlined the importance of auditing, stating that it compels planning.

Speaking during a two-day in-house training session for staff of finance and accounts departments of the Commission, the Acting Director Finance and Supply, Asu Kunemofa, stressed the importance of training and re-training in any organisation, noting that periodic update of knowledge was necessary to improve the service delivery of the Commission.

Kunemofa, who was represented by the Assistant Director Finance and Supply, Aladetan Olumide, thanked the Management of the NDDC led by the Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, for approving the training, which involved officials from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

She said: “Training is an indispensable component of our professional growth and organisational success. It is an opportunity to strengthen our skills and learn new ones, helping to boost individual performance in the discharge of our duties as staff of Finance and Supply Directorate and Internal Audit departments of NDDC.”