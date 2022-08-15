Food Union unveils new logo, harps on training

The Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) says it is embarking on aggressive and regular training and retraining of members to boost their productivity and efficiency.

Jimoh Oyibo, the national president of FOBTOB, gave the assurance in Lagos on Monday at the virtual unveiling of the new logo to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the union.

Oyibo said that the celebration was an opportunity to focus on agenda that would benefit members of the union.

According to him, regular training and workshop will empower the executives of the union and also better equip members for leadership positions. He said that the event had given the opportunity to review so far, the achievements of his administration and examined what lay ahead.

He promised to reposition the national office for efficiency through accountability and transparency.

“Part of my campaign agenda is to be accountable in all transactions. I will also monitor closely all FOBTOB assets and ensure that the capacity building of members is intensified.

“There will be effective communication on spending and I will update members on all development in the office,” he said.

Read also: Food crisis: SAPRUL targets 7,000 farmers in C’River, Ebonyi

The union leader, however, said that in the last one year, his administration had aggressively focused on membership drive which had helped in organising five new companies. He further said the union ensured that members were retained in their companies and not retrenched unnecessarily.

“This is the direction to go. We ensure that we intervene for our members and don’t allow them to be edged out unnecessarily,” he said.

Oyibo warned that indiscipline would not be tolerated, adding that members were recently given long service award as well as enhanced conditions of service.

Earlier, Solomon Adebosin, FOBTOB general- secretary, gave a synopsis of how the union was created in 1978.

Adebosin said that part of the objectives of forming the union was to improve the welfare of workers and promote social and cultural activities. He added that the union had 47 branches across the country, also affiliated to international bodies.