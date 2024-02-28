Food insecurity: Senate seeks introduction of food stamps

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to introduce the Nigerian version of the food stamps programme as an interim intervention to cushion the effects of food insecurity/shortage in the country.

The upper chamber also mandated the federal ministry of agriculture to liaise with development partners and other relevant stakeholders, especially the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, which introduced the Temporary Food Assistance Programme (TEFAP), a few years ago, to work out practicable templates and implementable modalities for the actualisation of the programme through a public and private sector initiative.

Read also: High unemployment, food insecurity threaten fragile states’ economies – Report

The resolution is sequel to a motion, on “Introduction of food stamps in Nigeria as an interim measure to address imminent food insecurity in the country” sponsored by Ali Ndume, the Senate Chief Whip, and co-sponsored by Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central.

Leading the debate on the motion, Ndume observed that in other countries, like the United States of America, food stamps which a government-issued coupons that are given to low-income and non-income persons and are redeemable for food have been used since 1939 to date as a measure to cushion the resultant hardships and sufferings on the poor, less privileged and low-income earners.

He expressed concerns over the October 2023 Cadre Harmonisé Analysis on food insecurity which projected that in 2024, Nigeria is expected to see about 26.5 million people grappling with high levels of food insecurity.

He noted that the reason for the above projection was not far-fetched, as several indicators, which include ongoing conflict across the country, climate change, escalating inflation, and rising costs of both food and essential non-food commodities, due to falling in the value of naira in the exchange market.

Ndume expressed concerns that many hungry and angry Nigerians have been expressing their frustration and anger over the recent increase in food prices by demonstrating on the streets in several cities across the country.

He argued that the clamour for a wage increase and work support cannot alone guarantee a more effective way of addressing food insecurity without the introduction of a time-tested public assistance programme, as contemplated by this motion with particular emphasis on the need for immediate food support across the country.”

Contributing to the debate, Solomon Adeola, representing Ogun West, called for the deployment of modern technology to curb abuses.

“The question is how do we achieve this for over 200 million population. Our data must be in place to ensure that the real vulnerable Nigerians get it. I am in total support of this to take care of the vulnerable Nigerians.”

Read also: Food insecurity big threat to nation, says Obi

Speaking to newsmen after presenting the motion, Ndume the sponsor of the motion said food stamps were a better alternative to cash transfer which according to him, is riddled with corruption.

“The cash transfer system is enmeshed in massive corruption. Food stamp is given to you to buy specific foodstuffs. You go to the food centre and in return, you are given food. You can register with your BVN, NIN and in a month you can use it”, he said.